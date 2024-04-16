AIRLINK 67.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.32%)
China’s air passenger numbers hit first-quarter record

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 10:37am

BEIJING: China’s air passenger numbers rose 37.7% year-on-year to nearly 180 million trips in the first quarter, marking the highest first-quarter passenger volume ever.

The number is 10.2% higher than in the first quarter of 2019, the year before the pandemic, state-owned CCTV said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia considers transferring state airline Saudia to PIF

In March, the civil aviation industry completed a total of 54.73 million passenger trips, representing a 25.7% year-on-year growth and a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

China's air passenger

