Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite ‘mental and physical break’ from IPL

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 10:13am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell will take an indefinite “mental and physical break” from the IPL after struggling for form with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The big-hitting all-rounder has scored just 32 with the bat in six games and skipped the defeat on Monday in a record run-fest against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was Bengaluru’s sixth defeat in seven matches and Faf du Plessis’s side are bottom of the 10-team table.

“I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right,” the 35-year-old Maxwell said after playing no part in his side’s 25-run defeat.

“If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact.”

Maxwell, who will be key for Australia at the T20 World Cup in June, was one of the first cricketers to recognise mental health issues and took a break from international cricket in 2019.

He said on Monday it was “a pretty easy decision” to step aside for the time being.

“I went to Faf and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else,” he said.

Australia’s Marsh returns home from IPL following injury

“I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole.”

Known as “Mad Max” and “The Big Show” for his attacking batting and unconventional strokeplay, Maxwell added: “I take a lot of pride in my performance, and I put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get my body right for every game.

“And it has been a pretty tough struggle, given my body is on the wrong side of 30. I think that physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit.”

Hyderabad amassed 287-3 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, the highest-ever Indian Premier League total.

They also smashed the most sixes in an IPL innings, with 22 shots flying over the fence.

