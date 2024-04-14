AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Marsh returns home from IPL following injury

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2024 02:25pm

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home after suffering a hamstring niggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a major headache for Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The 32-year-old, who is widely expected to captain Australia in the showpiece event in the US and West Indies, sat out Delhi’s last two IPL games against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

A team source confirmed Marsh has returned home but would not rule out the all-rounder’s chances of returning to the league yet.

Delhi are currently ninth in the 10-team league with two wins from six matches.

Punjab Kings, who are one place above Delhi, have their own injury issues with skipper Shikhar Dhawan likely to miss their next two games with a shoulder injury.

In Dhawan’s absence, Sam Curran led the side in their three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday night.

“Having an experienced opener, somebody like Shikhar, who has experience of playing on such wickets, becomes extremely crucial,” Punjab coach Sanjay Bangar said after their fourth defeat this season.

Delhi’s Rishabh Pant overcomes jitters to make comeback in IPL after car crash

“We have to wait and see how he responds to the treatment.

“At the moment, it seems that he could be out of action for at least seven to 10 days.”

T20 World Cup Delhi Capitals 2024 Indian Premier League Sanjay Bangar

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Marsh returns home from IPL following injury

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Israel reopens airspace as airlines cancel flights due to Iran attacks

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

Read more stories