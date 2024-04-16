Illegal constructions demolished by LDA

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished six illegal constructions and sealed one here on April 15.

According to the LDA, on the directions of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, their teams operated in Johar Town and its surrounding towns under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The teams demolished illegal constructions in Johar Town, Military Accounts Society, UET Society on Defence Road and Kakazai Society; they also sealed a property in Nespak Housing Society. Several notices were issued to these properties before the operation.

Commenting on the operation, the LDA DG said that an indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and illegal commercial activities was in progress across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024