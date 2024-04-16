Brecorder Logo
NUST stands out in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Press Release Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: Building upon its global standing as a quality higher education institution, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has ascended 16 positions in the discipline of Engineering & Technology to stand at #144 in the world, retaining the number one position in the discipline in Pakistan for the eighth consecutive year, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

As per the latest rankings, NUST proudly stands among the top 200 world universities in the subjects of Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Civil & Structural Engineering.

Meanwhile, the university is positioned among the top 300 world universities in the subjects of Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Material Science, and Mathematics. NUST has also made its first-ever appearance in the subjects of Accounting & Finance, Economics & Econometrics, and Medicine.

