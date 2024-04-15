Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks open tepid amid Middle East unrest

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 01:05pm

British equities started the week on a lower note as escalating tensions in the Middle East caused market participants to tread cautiously, while downbeat corporate earnings also weighed.

As of 7:13 GMT, the resource-heavy FTSE 100 index had declined by 0.4%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2%.

Precious metal miners led sectoral losses, sliding 2.9%, while heavyweight oil and gas shares dipped 1.6%, tracking lower crude prices as market participants dialled back risk premiums amid news of escalating tensions in the Middle East and fears of a wider regional conflict.

London stocks set for weekly gains; miners lead gains

On the data front, figures on US retail sales for March are due Monday, while British consumer prices and retail sales data is due later in the week.

Shares in PageGroup shed 6.4% after the recruiter reported a nearly 13% fall in group gross profit in the first quarter.

Ashmore lost 4% after the fund manager said its assets under management dropped in the first quarter.

London stocks

Comments

200 characters

London stocks open tepid amid Middle East unrest

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Israel vows to press on with aggression in Gaza after Iran attack

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in Israeli counter strike against Iran

Saudi foreign minister due today

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Read more stories