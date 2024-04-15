Hong Kong shares open sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares sank more than one percent at the open Monday as geopolitical tensions surge in the wake of Iran’s attacks on Israel over the weekend, with traders nervously awaiting Tel Aviv’s response.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.40 percent, or 234.33 points, to 16,487.36.

Hong Kong shares edge lower at open

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.19 percent, or 5.80 points to 3,013.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.23 percent, or 4.00 points to 1,703.71.