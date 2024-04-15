Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines’ First Gen awards LNG tender for May delivery to China’s CNOOC

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 09:03am

SINGAPORE: Philippine power producer First Gen Corp said it had awarded its tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a subsidiary of China’s CNOOC Ltd, according to a statement on Monday.

The cargo will be delivered by CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited in May 2024 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to the BW Batangas, First Gen’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG prices flat as ample inventories weigh

First Gen issued the tender earlier in April and said it was seeking the cargo for delivery between May 25-31.

LNG Philippines CNOOC Philippines GDP Philippines economy Philippine power producer First Gen Corp

Comments

200 characters

Philippines’ First Gen awards LNG tender for May delivery to China’s CNOOC

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

Read more stories