Philippines’ First Gen awards LNG tender for May delivery to China’s CNOOC

SINGAPORE: Philippine power producer First Gen Corp said it had awarded its tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a subsidiary of China’s CNOOC Ltd, according to a statement on Monday.

The cargo will be delivered by CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited in May 2024 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to the BW Batangas, First Gen’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

First Gen issued the tender earlier in April and said it was seeking the cargo for delivery between May 25-31.