Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open lower on Middle East geopolitical woes

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 08:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers, as investor sentiment was subdued after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend spurred fears of a wider regional conflict.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,470.50 as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below its Friday’s close of 22,519.40.

Asian markets opened lower on Monday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.8%, as risk assets were under pressure after Iran on late Saturday launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel.

Fading US rate cut hopes erase weekly gains for Indian shares; March CPI data eyed

“There is a clear possibility of further escalation and retaliatory strikes by Israel … It’s uncertain times for global stock markets,” said Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infometrics Ratings.

India’s information technology stocks will likely be in focus, after the country’s top software services company, Tata Consultancy Services, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on weak client spending in North America.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open lower on Middle East geopolitical woes

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories