AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fading US rate cut hopes erase weekly gains for Indian shares; March CPI data eyed

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 05:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes dropped 1% each on Friday, weighed down by financial and information technology stocks, as hot U.S. inflation data earlier this week dimmed hopes of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The drop on Friday erased weekly gains for the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex indexes.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Wednesday threw cold water on rate-cut hopes, triggering a drop in Indian equities on Friday.

“The inflation data has definitely spurred worries over the timing of the Fed rate cut in 2024,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Meanwhile, a treaty between India and Mauritius is not likely to have retrospective taxation effect as tax will be imposed only after the date of the signing of the agreement between the two, news channel CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

Reliance, auto stocks boost India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs

This may have also weighed on domestic equities on Friday, Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ, said.

Metal stocks rose 2.90% and were the top weekly sectoral gainer by percentage.

Pharma stocks fell 1.94% this week, hurt by a 4.29% drop in Sun Pharma following an order by the U.S. drug regulator related to the company’s Dadra facility.

On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 1.03% to 22,519.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 1.06% to 74,244.90.

India’s top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.42% ahead of its quarterly results. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed estimates, moments after the closing bell.

Focus will shift to India’s consumer price inflation data for March. The numbers are expected later in the day.

India’s consumer price inflation likely eased to a five-month low of 4.91% in March, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Fading US rate cut hopes erase weekly gains for Indian shares; March CPI data eyed

33,634 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says

IMF chief says Pakistan seeking potential follow-up loan program

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Read more stories