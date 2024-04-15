Haji Ghulam praised for keeping governor’s house open for public on Eid

PESHAWAR: Business community has praised Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali for keeping the Governor’s House open for general public and families on three consecutive days of the Eidul Fitr festivities.

In a joint statement, President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Malik Salman Elahi, Senior Vice President Lal Jan, Vice President Saeed Khan and President, Flour Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waheed Khan said that Haji Ghulam Ali has proved on every occasion that he is a governor with a passion for serving the people and always feels happy to be among the people.

Governor’s House is a place where ordinary people could not even think of going, but Haji Ghulam Ali broke this tradition after becoming the Governor.

Like last year, this year too, on the three days of Eid, the crowd in the Governor’s House was an ample proof, how happy they were on their arrival at the Governor’s House, and the credit for bringing happiness to their faces goes to Haji Ghulam Ali, who performed through keeping Governor’s House open for public for three days to share happiness

The representatives of the business community said that Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has won the hearts of the people not only of Peshawar but of the entire province, whether they are special children, school and college students, or from other walks of life. They were not only invited to the Governor’s House to honour them and also entertained them personally.

