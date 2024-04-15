Prices of essential food items remain unchanged

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, fruits, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour remained unchanged in the retail market, said in a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of one-kilogram live chicken was sky-high in open market as available at Rs515/kg in the retail market, the survey said. A dozen farm eggs were available at Rs300-320 in the open market, it added.

Cow meat with bone was available at Rs1000 per kilogram and without bone at Rs900 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs2200 per kilo.

The prices of vegetables remained high in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs800-1000 per kilo from Rs600-700/kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg, the survey said.

The prices of onions decreased as available at Rs200 per kilo against the Rs300/kg while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs150 per kilo against the price of Rs200 per kilo in the previous week. Price of tomatoes also comes down at Rs100-120 per kg against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs150-170, capsicum at Rs400/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2800 while an 80 kg sac was being sold at Rs13,500 against the price of Rs13,000 per 80 kg bag in the open market.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs400/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, guava at Rs250-300 per kilo, orange at Rs250 per dozen, kinnow at Rs200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs300/kg, melon at Rs200 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

