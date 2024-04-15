Heavy rain forecasts: civic bodies asked to pull their socks up

KARACHI: In anticipation of heavy rainfall, the government of Sindh has issued a high alert for all municipalities, administrative bodies, and hospitals across the province.

Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah has instructed all relevant authorities to remain on high alert during the expected rainfall.

Addressing all commissioners and deputy commissioners, Shah emphasized ensuring the effective drainage of rainwater from major thoroughfares and low-lying areas.

He directed the Water Board, Karachi Electric, WASA, and Cantonments to stay prepared to handle any emergency situations.

Additionally, Chief Secretary urged the installation of de-watering pumps on key city roads and emphasised the completion of all necessary arrangements in districts to tackle any exigencies.

Simultaneously, under the supervision of Director Demolition, Abdul Sajjad Khan, a Rain Emergency Centre has been established in Sindh Building Control Authority.

According to Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Director-General of Sindh Building Control Authority, technical staff in the Rain Emergency Centre will be on duty in shifts of twenty-four hours to manage any emergent situations. Leaves for staff have been cancelled. Furthermore, a campaign has been initiated to vacate residents of 515 dilapidated and dangerous buildings to ensure their safety.

According to Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Operating Officer of the Water Corporation said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Chief Secretary of Sindh, and the Mayor of Karachi, various sections of the city’s important roads are equipped with machinery.

The Water Corporation’s machinery, including section machines and de-watering pumps, has been put on high alert. Section machines are on high alert on Metro Pole Hotel, Chief Minister House, Governor House, Muslim Gymkhana, Merewether Tower, Bilawal Chowrangi, Jinnah Airport, Arts Council Chowrangi, PC Hotel, and 26th Street. Section machines are also on high alert at Jinnah Hospital, Nursery, Gora Qabristan Baloch Colony, FTC Flyover, University Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Chief Minister House, and MA Jinnah Road.

Engineer Asadullah Khan further stated that Executive Engineer Workshop and relevant executive engineers will supervise all vehicles. The Water Corporation’s vehicles and staff will remain present on the streets until the completion of rainwater drainage.

