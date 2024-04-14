CM approves implementation of special audit system in police

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the implementation of a special audit system to identifying corrupt elements and unprofessional behaviour in the police.

She accorded the approval while chairing a special meeting to review the overall law and order situation of the province, in Murree on Saturday. The proposed audit system would allow court-martial for police officers and officials who are corrupt and involved in conspiracies with criminals. For this purpose a complaint can be registered on the special dashboard of the CM for demanding bribe.

The meeting also considered the proposal to establish border security forces to prevent smuggling. It decided to establish a functional specialized police force for each crime. It also gave approval to continue the campaign to eradicate drugs. It was decided to introduce necessary amendments for death penalty in cases of rape of women and children.

The Chief Minister directed to take strict measures to eliminate illegal arms culture in Punjab. She issued instructions to make fool proof arrangements against kite flying and use of metal wire for this purpose. She said the protection of every citizen of Punjab is the primary responsibility of the government. She said Police will be provided with modern weapons, vehicles, night vision and drones.

