5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) has sought action plan of the 5Es over 3-5 years with actionable matrix by April 21, 2024, official sources told Business Recorder.

The MPD&SI, in a communication to all concerned ministries has cited reference titled “implementation matrix of 5Es framework and manifesto of incumbent government” and stated that it is intensifying its endeavor to ensure implementations of the 5Es framework by all stakeholders as decided by the National Economic Council in its meeting held on June 6, 2023.

To execute this framework effectively, Minister for PD&SI, Ahsan Iqbal on March 27, 2024 convened a meeting with all concerned wherein, inter alia, the concerned were asked to develop a plan of action/imple-mentation matrix over 3-5 years with trackable and segregated activities with a time horizon of short (1year), medium (2-3 year) and long-term deliverables/goals, measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with clear delineation of responsibilities and timelines and its alignment with the development priorities.

5Es framework: Ministries told to come up with concrete plan

The 5Es framework mainly focuses on various elements crucial for sustainable development such as ‘Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment, and Equity & Empowerment’.

The MPD&SI further highlighted that the Manifesto of the incumbent Government covers all vital areas of the socioeconomic development of the country and requires robust implementation plan to realize the Promises (2024-29).

The relevant ministries have again been requested to formulate and align their development objectives with the strategic goals and priorities outlined in both the 5Es Framework and the Manifesto to ensure coherence and develop the Action Plan/Implementation Matrix on the following prescribed format: Federal ministries/divisions have been asked to prepare their respective implementation matrix and share the same with the MPD&SI not later than April 21, 2024. In case of any assistance required, the concerned Member, Planning Commission/Chief may be approached for facilitation. The ministry/division concerned will be required to present the respective plan in conference/workshop likely to be scheduled on April 23, 2023. The soft copy of the implementation matrix may be sent to Chief Plan Coordination at his address.

