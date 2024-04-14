AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Rain emergency declared in Saddar town

NNI Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

KARACHI: Chairman Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh has declared a rain emergency in Saddar Town and has issued a high alert to all relevant departments as per the forecast made by the Department of Meteorology regarding the new series of heavy rains in the city.

To deal with any emergency, the vacations of the relevant officers and staff have been cancelled so that timely measures can be taken to prevent the possible damages caused by rain, drain rainwater and resolve public complaints.

It should be noted that in this context, the emergency control room phone number 99211429-99211390 on Rafiq Shaheed Road near Haqqani Chowk located at the main office of Saddar town can be contacted at any time.

Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh said that taking into account the possibility of heavy rains, more effective arrangements have been made so that the life and property of the people can be fully protected. Municipal Commissioner Noor Hasan Jokhio said that for immediate redressal of complaints, the staff of the Department of Parks, Building & Road and Mechanical & Electrical, including sanitation and sewage staff, will be present with the necessary equipment including open trucks, tractors, dewatering pumps, cesspools, etc., during the rainy season.

