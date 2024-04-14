AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-14

Matters related to Ummah discussed by PM, SG Muslim World

APP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister welcomed Dr Al-Issa and thanked him for visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. He appreciated the valuable contributions and services of Dr Al-Issa for promoting the true image of Islam around the world. He also acknowledged the critical role of Muslim World League in developing unity among the Muslim Ummah, advocating for Muslim causes around the world and in spreading the message of peace, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the health and long life of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz as well as for the Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He underscored that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its strong fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia that were rooted in common faith, shared values and culture.

Extending his best wishes to the Secretary General for the success of his ongoing visit, the Prime Minister assured him of Pakistan’s continued support and partnership with the Muslim World League.

Secretary General of Muslim World League praised the Prime Minister for his commitment and efforts to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa is visiting Pakistan from 07-15 April 2024.

Shehbaz Sharif Ummah

Comments

200 characters

Matters related to Ummah discussed by PM, SG Muslim World

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

IBO in KP’s Buner: Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed: ISPR

Falling within definition of ‘capital equipment’: Firefighting equipment entitled to duty, GST exemption: SHC

Justice Ishtiaq to take oath as PHC acting CJ tomorrow

‘Trial of civilians’ SC to resume hearing of ICAs from 24th

Accused should be produced before magistrate within court hours: LHC

Read more stories