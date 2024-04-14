AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-14

Iron ore futures climb

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures extended gains on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, thanks to a brighter demand outlook in top consumer China and improved fundamentals in the near term.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 3.12% higher at 843.5 yuan ($116.57) a metric ton, the highest since Mar. 26

It logged a fifth consecutive session of gains and a weekly rise of 9.3%.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 2.89% to $111.35 a ton, as of 0928 GMT, the highest since Mar. 11 and an increase of 6.8% so far this week.

Average daily hot metal output climbed for a second week by 0.5% to 2.25 million tons as of April 12, while iron ore stocks at major ports rose by 0.2% to 144.87 million tons, a survey from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“Hot metal output will likely continuously pick up in the coming weeks and we expect portside ore stocks to fall to a low of around 130 million tons in the second quarter,” analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Quicker-than-expected progress for the pledged equipment upgrade also buoyed sentiment and supported prices. China will give strong financing for firms involved in the program of equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods, government officials said on Thursday, the latest bid to spur domestic demand.

China aims to boost equipment investment in key sectors of the economy by 25% between 2023 and 2027, alongside efforts to speed up recycling of used cars and home appliances.

China’s iron ore imports in March rose about 0.5% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, on expectations of a demand pick-up after the Lunar New Year holiday break as steelmakers typically ramp up production.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE surged, with coking coal and coke up 5.01% and 5.92%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly higher and headed for weekly gains. Rebar added 0.95%, hot-rolled coil advanced 0.69%, wire rod rose 2.44%, while stainless steel was little moved.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures climb

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

IBO in KP’s Buner: Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed: ISPR

Falling within definition of ‘capital equipment’: Firefighting equipment entitled to duty, GST exemption: SHC

Justice Ishtiaq to take oath as PHC acting CJ tomorrow

‘Trial of civilians’ SC to resume hearing of ICAs from 24th

Accused should be produced before magistrate within court hours: LHC

Read more stories