President expresses grief, sorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday strongly condemned the merciless killing of passengers in Noshki.

In a statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the barbaric killing of passengers by the terrorists.

Those who targeted the innocent citizens could not be well wishers of the nation, he said adding that the whole nation rejected the heinous designs of the terrorists. The President said the security forces with the support of the nation were determined to completely eradicate terrorists.

He expressed sympathy with the heirs of those who lost their lives. He prayed for the departed souls and for patience to the bereaved families.