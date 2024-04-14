AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Noshki killings: PM reiterates resolve to wipe out terrorism

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the horrible incident of killing of passengers of a bus after their kidnapping on the National Highway-40 in District Noshki, Balochistan. The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the horrific incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

The PM also offered “Fateha” for the departed souls. Seeking a report, the prime minister said that they shared the grief of the bereaved families and resolved that the culprits and their facilitators involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment. The specter of terrorism would be rooted out, he reiterated. He reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Moreover, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the operation against terrorists in Buner district. In his message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and said that Havaldar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb got the high status of martyrdom for the sake of peace of the nation. “Martyrs are the pride of the nation and that martyrs have cultivated peace with their precious blood,” Naqvi said, adding: “The nation is determined in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot defeat the unwavering resolve of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday condemned the killing of innocent passengers in Noshki. “The miscreants involved in the ghastly incident will be taken to task,” Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

The CM termed the killing of passengers as an inhuman act, an unforgivable crime. Terrorists will be brought to their logical end, he said adding that government will not spare the terrorists involved in cowardly attacks on innocent people. Terrorists will not find a place to hide and we will chase them to the last corner, Chief Minister Balochistan vowed.

Enemies of peace are enemies of the country. The state will play its role, Sarfaraz Bugti further added. CM Balochistan expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed to bring the terrorists to justice.

