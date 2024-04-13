AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 Apr, 2024 09:10am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Mar period: Govt borrowing soars to record high of Rs4.8trn

Read here for details.

  • FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

Read here for details.

  • IHC judges’ letter: SC judge says against suo motu

Read here for details.

  • Submersible motors import: new customs’ values fixed

Read here for details.

  • Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

Read here for details.

