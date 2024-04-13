AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Opinion Print 2024-04-13

Iran must do what it must do

Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

It has been almost two weeks that Israel attacked Iran’s embassy in Damascus, killing, among others, two senior Iranian generals. Iran has therefore vowed a befitting response to Israel’s belligerence.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has tweeted that Israel’s strike on a building in an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus constitutes an attack on Iranian soil, and therefore Israel “must be punished.”

But Iran has reportedly told Washington that it will respond to Israel’s attack on its Syrian embassy in a way that aims to avoid major escalation and it will not act hastily, as Tehran presses demands including a Gaza truce.

Iran’s message to Washington is said to have been conveyed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during a visit to the Gulf Arab state of Oman, which has often acted as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

Independent security analysts in Israel have argued that Israel is preparing for an Iranian response, and it seems like the possible consequences of killing Ismail Haniyeh’s three sons and four grandchildren on the first day of Eidul Fitr were not considered deeply. The backing of the US gives a sense of security, but exposes an erosion of Israeli deterrence.

In my view, Iran must do what it has been planning to do against the Zionist state, lest it suffers more losses and concomitant humiliation in coming days and weeks.

It is of course heartening to note that Iran has pledged a measured response to Israel’s aggression, avoiding any major escalation with a view to keeping the hopes of a likely truce in Gaza alive.

The US, therefore, demonstrate full appreciation of Iran’s approach to the situation by exerting more pressure on Israel to cease fire and stop bombardment of an already ruined Gaza Strip where its forces have killed, among others, the family of political head Ismail Haniyeh, besides robbing the beleaguered Palestinians of festivities of Eidul Fitr.

China, a major economic power, must step up its diplomatic efforts to help avert breakout of a devastating regional war, a war that would ultimately turn into a world war.

Mir Bahazad Firdausi (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hossein Amirabdollahian Iran’s embassy in Damascus Iranian soil

