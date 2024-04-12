China stocks track Asian markets lower on rate concerns

SHANGHAI: China stocks tracked Asian markets lower on Friday as traders scaled back bets for a slew of US rate cuts this year amid a murky inflation outlook.

Denting investor appetite for riskier assets, the dollar hovered near a five-month high alongside US Treasury yields in the wake of hotter-than-expected consumer price data mid-week that forced a paring back of rate cut bets.

China stocks down pressured by real estate; HK shares up

Although data on Thursday showed US producer prices increased only moderately in March.

Market participants are awaiting China’s trade data due later in the day.

China’s exports likely declined in March after they grew at a better-than-expected pace in the first two months of this year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, highlighting an uneven recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.