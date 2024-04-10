AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips from record levels after hot US inflation data

Reuters Published April 10, 2024

Gold prices slipped from record-high levels on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed after a stronger-than-expected inflation print softened expectations of an early U.S. rate cut.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,336.40 per ounce, as of 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT). U.S. gold futures lost 0.3% to $2,355.00.

The U.S. dollar index rose 1.1% and U.S. Treasury yields spiked after the data, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index(CPI) rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in March, compared with the 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Gold prices stumbled with the stronger-than-expected CPI data contributing to expectations of later and fewer cuts by the Fed, said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

Gold hovers near record high as market focus turns to US data, Fed minutes

“However, let’s wait and see; as gold has been resilient in the face of strong data during this remarkable run,” Wong added.

Despite being known as an inflation hedge, bullion’s appeal tends to fade in an elevated interest rate environment.

Bullion prices hit a record high of $2,365.09 on Tuesday.

HSBC said in a note that it expects to see a wide trading range of $1,975-$2,500 for gold prices in 2024.

“Escalating geopolitical risks significantly bolster gold as hot and cold conflicts, and a record number of elections this year, keep the risk thermometer high,” the note added.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange on Wednesday said it will impose trading limits on its gold contracts, following a sharp price rally.

“Gold demand has been very strong this year buoyed by central bank buying, particularly non-western banks have been buying gold to diversify their foreign exchange reserves away from the U.S. dollar and a volatile Chinese currency,” said Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $27.97 per ounce, after hitting a near three-year high on Tuesday.

Platinum edged 1.8% lower to $961.90 and palladium fell 3.8% to $1,050.79.

Gold HSBC Gold Prices U.S. Treasury yields Spot gold U.S. dollar US inflation U.S. gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips from record levels after hot US inflation data

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

India, China should urgently address ‘prolonged situation’ on borders, Modi says

President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Pak-Afghan border

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

Read more stories