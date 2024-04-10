AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-10

Shocks in G20 emerging economies hit rich-world growth: IMF

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

LONDON: Domestic shocks in emerging economies in the G20 are increasingly impacting growth in the rich world, according to a report published on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund.

Those countries — ranging from China, the world’s second-largest economy, to default-prone Argentina — have become so embedded in the global economy, particularly via trade and commodity value chains, that they are “no longer simply on the receiving end of global shocks.”

“Since 2000, spillovers from domestic shocks in G20 emerging markets — particularly China — have increased and are now comparable in size to those from shocks in advanced economies,” the IMF wrote in a chapter of its World Economic Outlook report, released ahead of next week’s IMF World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.

Domestic shocks in China can explain as much as 10% of output variation in other emerging markets after three years, and 5% in advanced economies, while shocks from other the G20 emerging markets account for as much as 4% of variation in other emerging and advanced economies, it said.

The intertwined nature of economies underscores the risks to the rich world of shocks in faraway nations but also the boost they could get if the economies strengthen again.

The ten emerging economies in the G20 - Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey - have more than doubled their combined share of global GDP since 2000.

Overall, spillovers have increased almost threefold since the early 2000s, led by China, while spillover risks from Brazil, India and Mexico have also grown moderately.

China is struggling to overcome prolonged economic headwinds, with high levels of local government debt limiting infrastructure investment and the property market entering its fourth year of free fall. Consumer and investor confidence are also under pressure.

The IMF said the Russian economy’s pivot toward Asia will likely shift the direction of spillover effects.

Across the G20 emerging markets, the IMF warned that average growth of 6% per year over the past 20 years would slow and lowered the medium-term growth outlook to 3.7%.

It called on policymakers to maintain sufficient buffers and strengthen policy frameworks to manage potential shocks.

“The subdued outlook for G20 EMs risks spilling over and setting back growth and development across other emerging market and developing economies,” it noted.

IMF G20 IMF and Pakistan G20 emerging economies

Comments

200 characters

Shocks in G20 emerging economies hit rich-world growth: IMF

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories