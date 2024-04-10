BAFL’s intention to buy 84.51pc Samba stake: AHL appointed manager

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited (AHL) has been appointed as manager to the offer by Bank Alfalah Limited; (acquirer) public announcement of intention to acquire approximately 84.51 percent shares of Samba Bank Limited.

“In accordance with Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), we would like to inform that M/s Arif Habib Limited, Manager to the Offer, has submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 84.51 percent shares of Samba Bank Limited, held by Saudi National Bank, on behalf of the Acquirer,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

