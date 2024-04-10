Experts for effective utilisation of water resources

ISLAMABAD: Experts, Tuesday, stressed the need for effective utilisation of water resources and conservation of water reservoirs.

Among others, Khan Faraz, one of the experts highlighted that World Water Day is observed every year, as water has become the most important global issue.

The theme of World Water Day 2024 was ‘Water for Peace’ i.e. provision of water and sanitation facilities to everyone by 2030.

The conservation of water reservoirs and their proper use was the onus of every citizen. Water is essential not only for the existence of life but also for human development on Earth.

He stated that Pakistan has been blessed with ample water resources. Now, this is up to us, how effectively we harness these resources for the wellbeing of our people in the country.

Referring to Chairman WAPDA, Engr. Lt. Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd), on the World Water Day, he said that the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been playing a key role in harnessing water resources since its inception in 1958. Also, WAPDA is committed to the water, food and energy security of the country.

WAPDA is implementing the largest development portfolio comprising eight mega projects. These projects are destined to revolutionize the economic landscape of the country with much-needed water and economically most affordable hydel electricity.

These projects will also add 9.7 million acre-feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country, sufficient to irrigate another 3.9 million acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purposes to Karachi and Peshawar. Besides, these projects will also double the WAPDA’s hydel generation in the next four to five years from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW with an addition of about 10,000 MW of clean, green, and low-cost hydel electricity, they added.

