LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Khurram Shahzad and Muhamamd Ali alias Chand Butt allegedly involved in harassment of a woman for wearing a shirt with Arabic-script print.

According to the FIR, dozens of charged people accused a woman of blasphemy in Inchra bazaar for wearing a shirt with Arabic script print. The mob threatened to kill the woman.

