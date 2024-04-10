Punjab LG minister reviews revamp plan

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that after the completion of the ‘Chief Minister’s Lahore Revamping Plan’, not a single street or sewage artery will remain unpaved in Lahore.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting, held here on Tuesday to review the revamping plan; Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other concerned officers attended the meeting. It was decided during the meeting that committees consisting of elected representatives would be formed to monitor the revamping process.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the executing agencies should ensure GIS mapping of revamping schemes. He also directed all civic services agencies, including Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, WASA, LDA and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), to avoid duplication of development schemes and submit the details of prepared projects for further deliberations and approval.

While directing the arrangements for the temporary drainage of sewage water on Bund Road, he pledged to implement a strict system of monitoring mechanisms in the revamping plan. He said that it is difficult to achieve the goals of providing civic facilities without the participation of citizens.

“Special attention should be given to community mobilization in the revamping plan. We will strictly ensure the implementation of the deadline decided on the order of the Chief Minister. Moreover, the system of immediate redressal of citizens’ complaints will also be made effective”, he added.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the officers of the Lahore Waste Management Company to stay in the field and emphasized that even during the Eid holidays, the work of waste collection should be completed by going door to door.

The Deputy Commissioner told the meeting that she is reviewing the schemes of WASA, LDA and Baldia Uzmi on a daily basis.

