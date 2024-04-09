AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Microsoft to invest $2.9bn to boost AI business in Japan: Nikkei

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 04:35pm

TOKYO: Microsoft Corp will invest about $2.9 billion over the next two years to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) business in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing the company president.

The U.S. tech firm will announce the plans soon when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the United States, the Nikkei said in its interview with Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

KSA plans $40bn push into artificial intelligence, NYT reports

Under the plan, which the Nikkei said would be Microsoft’s largest investment in Japan, the company will install advanced AI semiconductors at two existing facilities in eastern and western Japan, the report said.

The company also plans to announce an AI-related reskilling program in Japan to train 3 million workers over three years, and to set up a new lab in Tokyo for research and development on robotics and AI, the report said.

