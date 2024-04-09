AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
Punjab depts get 3 months to strengthen service delivery thru IT

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHROE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Monday, gave a deadline of three months to all departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the task assigned by the Chief Minister Punjab to improve governance and service delivery through use of Information Technology (IT) in the province.

Presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries, the CS also sought details of the services being provided to the public and suggestions to ensure their easy online access.

The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and directors general of all departments attended the meeting held at the Civil Secretariat while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the public service delivery would be made easier through use of IT, and the online access to the services would save the citizens from going round the government offices. He mentioned that E-Filing and Office Automation System (E-FOAS) and e-procurement regime are being successfully implemented and paperless working has brought transparency and innovation in the working.

The Chief Secretary said that the use of technology is inevitable to improve the efficiency of the departments, adding that elimination of the traditional file system would save billions of rupees and help end corruption in departments. He urged the officers to perform their duties sincerely to resolve people’s problems.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the departments for early disposal of the pending pension cases and departmental inquiries. The participants offered Fateha for the late former chief secretary Javed Mehmood. Zahid Akhtar Zaman remarked that late Javed Mahmood was an able and hardworking officer, and his services would long be remembered.

