Corps Commander House attack case: LHC grants post-arrest bail to three brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three real brothers Faizan, Wali and Waqas in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the petitioners’ argued that the police arrested them without any evidence. He said the petitioners were not even present on the alleged occurrence. He said the police could not produce any evidence against the petitioners.

The counsel argued that the petitioners were behind the bars for several months without any conviction.

A deputy prosecutor opposed the bail petitions saying the presence of the suspects at the Corps Commander House was established through the location of their mobile phones.

He said challan of the case had been submitted in the trial court, therefore, the suspects did not deserve bail at this stage.

The court after hearing both the sides allowed the bails and ordered the suspects to furnish bail bonds of rupees one lac each for their release.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the leaders and the activists of PTI for attacking and ransacking the Corps Commander House during the May 9 riots.

