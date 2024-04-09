Extradition of minor children of two women: LHC expresses serious displeasure

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed serious displeasure over the failure of foreign and interior ministries to extradite minor children of two women despite the lapse of over two years.

Chief Justice LHC was hearing petitions by two women Rabia Imtiaz and Anam Jahan who approached the court in 2021 and 2022 respectively seeking repatriation of their children, who were allegedly illegally removed from Pakistan by their respective fathers on fake documents.

The CJ adjourned the hearing till May 8 and observed that both interior and foreigner ministers and the prime minister can be summoned in person if compliance of the court’s orders was not made.

Earlier, Federal Interior Secretary appeared before the court and furnished reports and told the court that he took charge of the office a week ago following the retirement of his predecessor.

He sought two months for the implementation of the court’s orders regarding the extradition of the minors.

An official of the foreign affairs office also appeared before the court but no report was submitted on behalf of Foreign Minister.

The chief justice observed that prima facie the act of the foreign minister appeared to be contemptuous. “But I refrain from issuing any proceedings against him and he is directed to remain careful in future and furnish a report,” the chief justice added.

Rejecting the request of the interior secretary, the CJ remarked that the petitions were pending for over two years and countless adjournments had been granted to the authorities on one pretext or another.

The justice observed that the interior ministry was full of incompetent officials.

In one case, the CJ noted that the interior ministry lied to the court regarding the arrest of the child's father.

“Federal Minister of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, shall again submit comprehensive report on the next date regarding the steps taken for the recovery of minors and extradition of accused of this case,” the Chief Justice said in his order.

