AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Lahore Police cracks down on professional begging mafia

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: In light of the holy month of Ramazan, Lahore Police has intensified efforts against the professional begging mafia across the city. As a result, 766 cases have been registered this year, leading to the arrest of 759 individuals.

This was stated by the Lahore Police Director Public Relation officer here on Monday. He mentioned that arrests were made in various divisions of the city, including 208 in City Division, 54 in Cantonment Division, 111 in Civil Lines Division, 167 in Saddar Division, 80 in Iqbal Town Division and 139 in Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that groups involved in begging, including those exploiting children and women, do not deserve any leniency. He reiterated that Lahore Police is strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against begging.

CCPO Lahore stated that comprehensive actions are being taken to combat begging mafia in the provincial capital. He directed for a crackdown on handlers of beggars and urged for swift action against those exploiting children for begging. Furthermore, he emphasized on enhancing operations against professional beggars in coordination with the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau's teams. He further urged citizens to play their role in discouraging the begging mafia, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ramazan Lahore police professional beggars Mafia begging mafia

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Police cracks down on professional begging mafia

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories