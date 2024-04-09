Lahore Police cracks down on professional begging mafia

LAHORE: In light of the holy month of Ramazan, Lahore Police has intensified efforts against the professional begging mafia across the city. As a result, 766 cases have been registered this year, leading to the arrest of 759 individuals.

This was stated by the Lahore Police Director Public Relation officer here on Monday. He mentioned that arrests were made in various divisions of the city, including 208 in City Division, 54 in Cantonment Division, 111 in Civil Lines Division, 167 in Saddar Division, 80 in Iqbal Town Division and 139 in Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that groups involved in begging, including those exploiting children and women, do not deserve any leniency. He reiterated that Lahore Police is strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against begging.

CCPO Lahore stated that comprehensive actions are being taken to combat begging mafia in the provincial capital. He directed for a crackdown on handlers of beggars and urged for swift action against those exploiting children for begging. Furthermore, he emphasized on enhancing operations against professional beggars in coordination with the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau's teams. He further urged citizens to play their role in discouraging the begging mafia, he concluded.

