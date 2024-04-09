Community mobilisation a must in uplift projects: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that community mobilisation is essential in development projects with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB); it is difficult to achieve the desired goals without the participation of the people and their elected representatives.

He expressed these views while holding a meeting with the Punjab Intermediate Cities Development Investment Programme (PICIIP) here on Monday. Member Punjab Assembly from Sialkot Faisal Ikram was also present in the meeting while MPA from Sahiwal Malik Arshad participated through video link. On this occasion, PICIIP Project Director Hamza Salik gave a briefing on the projects under the programme.

While addressing the meeting, he expressed satisfaction that the ADB has provided a grant of US $250 million for phase one, which will be implemented in Sahiwal and Sialkot for the provision of quality municipal services.

“In the context of increasing problems of municipal services in Sahiwal and Sialkot, a model project was started under PICIIP with the support of the Asian Bank. The Punjab Local Governments Department and PMU are monitoring the implementation of this project,” he added.

According to him, the problems of medium and small cities are particularly painful. In this regard, the Punjab government is working on schemes for the establishment of sewage and water supply system schemes, and the development of parks. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to start uniform welfare schemes for cities and villages alike. There is no doubt that the rural population deserves the same civic services as the cities. The PICIIP will provide all municipal services, including solid waste in both cities. Under the project, institutional support will be ensured in Sialkot and Sahiwal and the capacity of institutions related to municipal services will also be increased.

Rafique expressed his determination that in the next phase, other medium cities will be included in the Annual Development Programme.

“We will learn lessons from the PICIIP model project and move forward,” he added.

During the meeting, the LG minister also directed the project director to complete the project as per the time frame.

