Misbehaving with judge: Lawyer awarded sentence by LHC CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sentenced a bar member Zahid Mahmood Goraya for six month with a fine of rupees one lac in a reference of contempt of court.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad of LHC had forwarded the reference to the LHC chief justice for taking action against Goraya for misbehaving during a hearing in his court.

The lawyer had then appeared before the court following a show-cause notice issued to him under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

Last week, Goraya tendered an unconditional apology. However, Chief Justice indicted him under the contempt charges.

Earlier, Goraya appeared before the court along with his lawyer and LHCBA President.

Goraya repeatedly urged the court to adjourn the proceedings till after Eidul Fitr.

“I am seeking forgiveness from the court. Even if I am sentenced, I will still seek forgiveness,” Goraya said.

The LHCBA president also urged the court to forgive the lawyer, stating, “We will go to Justice Tanvir and seek forgiveness from him also.

The Chief Justice, observed, “I have taken an oath under the Constitution”.

The Chief Justice recorded the testimonies of three witnesses also.

The Chief Justice subsequently sentenced Goraya to six months in prison, ordering him to be taken to jail.

