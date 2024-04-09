Bilawal meets ANP chief, offers condolences

PESHAWAR: PPP’s Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Wali Bagh, district Charsadda on Monday wherein he expressed condolence with the President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan, the death of his wife.

The PPP chairman met both Asfandyar Wali Khan and Aimal Wali Khan to express condolence with them. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered fateha for the eternal peace of the wife of Asfandyar Wali Khan and mother of Aimal Wali Khan and fortitude to her other family members.

Those who accompanied Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were included president PPP KP chapter, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Naveed Qamar, Nasir Shah, Shazi Khan, Kiramat Chagarmati, Hamayun Khan, Asma Arbab Alamgir and other party leaders.

Local PPP leaders including Amjad Khan Afridi, Farzand Wazir, Ibrar Saeed, Ziaullah Afridi, Arbab Zarak Khan, Zahir Ali Shah, Shoaib Alam, Naeem Khan Umerzai, Bacha Said, Arif Gul and Pir Aftab Uthmanzai also accompanied the party chairman and expressed condolence with Aimal Wali Khan.

