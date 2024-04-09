Sindh govt notifies Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced to observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 10 to 13 across the province.

The notification issued by the Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department announced public holidays for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services.

As per the notification, the holidays in the province will be observed from April 10 to 12 in the offices having five working days a week and from April 10 to 13 in the offices having two off days at the weekend. Sindh govt notifies 4-day Eid holidays. The federal government has already notified similar Eid holidays on April 4.