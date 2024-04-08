AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% higher at 11,920
Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% higher at 11,920.

LOLC Finance Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 3.7% and 6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 117.4 million shares from 83.2 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.7 million) from 2.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 277.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.03 billion rupees, the data showed.

