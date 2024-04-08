AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Markets

Copper hits 14-month high with support from momentum funds

Published 08 Apr, 2024
LONDON: Copper prices in London hit their highest in more than 14 months on Monday, helped by demand from momentum-following funds, strong German industrial data and a rally in other commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $9,429 a metric ton by 1119 GMT after hitting $9,450 for its highest since January last year.

Aluminium reached its highest since February 2023 at $2,465.25 and was last up 0.3% at $2,457.50.

Industrial metals also rallied in Shanghai. Copper, which is used widely in the power and construction industries, hit record highs as it caught up with last week’s London gains after China’s Thursday-Friday trading break.

“Overnight strength in Shanghai has been carried over to the European session with rising optimism from today’s growth in German industrial production supporting demand from momentum-following traders driving fresh speculative longs,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Copper rally pauses, downside risks start to build

Germany’s February industrial production rose by 2.1% from the previous month thanks to a strong performance from the construction industry. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% rise.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed daytime trade 2.6% higher while aluminium was up 1.6%.

Copper prices in London rose by 5.2% last week on strong manufacturing data from top metals consumer China, hopes for cuts to interest rates in the United States and Europe as well as elevated sentiment towards other commodities.

“There is continued fund money coming into commodities at the moment,” one metals trader said.

Spot gold prices hit a record peak for a seventh consecutive session on Monday.

Meanwhile, the discount for LME cash copper over the benchmark three-month contract remains at a record high, indicating plenty of copper available for immediate supply. The discount was last at $123.75 on Monday.

In other metals, LME zinc rose 0.8% to $2,659.50 a ton, lead was up 0.9% at $2,141.50, tin climbed by 1.6% to $29,265 and nickel added 0.4% to $17,875.

