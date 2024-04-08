AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BNP Paribas appoints Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort as Asia Pacific global banking head

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 01:19pm

SINGAPORE: BNP Paribas, the euro zone’s largest bank, has appointed Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort as its global banking head of Asia Pacific with immediate effect, it said on Monday.

Beaufort, who has over 30 years of experience at BNP Paribas, will ensure seamless coordination among global banking teams and countries in the region and drive cross-regional collaboration, according to a statement.

“Asia Pacific plays an important role in the development of our global client franchise,” Yannick Jung, BNP’s head of global banking, said.

“I have every confidence that Aymar’s leadership will further strengthen alignment within global banking in the region and drive our business to new heights.” Before this, Beaufort held senior positions across Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Germany.

France’s BNP Paribas doubles profits in Q1 with Bank of the West sale

Beaufort has spent the last seven years in Asia, serving as head of territory for Vietnam, India and, most recently, South Korea, according to the statement.

