Alkhidmat distributes ‘Ramazan food packages’

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has distributed Ramazan Food Packages amongst the poor to help them amid the historic inflation.

The package contained flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, cereals, dates, tea and other necessities to thousands of needy families in Ramazan, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig said.

Special centers set up in the city’s different parts to help the needy avail the package conveniently. For the farther localities, these centres also transported packages to reach out to the deserving families, he added.

In addition, Alkhidmat has also distributed thousands of kilograms of chicken meat to lower income families in an attempt to ease their financial burden in Ramadan.

“Inflation had risen to extreme proportions putting even necessities out of the reach of ordinary citizens,” the CEO said.

