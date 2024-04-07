AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-07

Gandapur orders increase in budgetary allocations for prisons

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to improve the food menu of prisons across the province, and directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to increase the annual budget of prisons in the head of food from Rs. 1.5 billion to Rs. 2 billion.

He was presiding over a meeting of prisons department, here the other day.

He directed that all the deputy commissioners would be responsible to carry out regular quality inspection of meal items being served to inmates in the prisons of their respective districts.

The Chief Minister further decided provision of free legal aid for those prisoners, who cannot afford to hire lawyer to pursue their cases, and directed the concerned authorities to get the services of competent lawyers for this purpose.

He said that expenditures incurred on this would be borne by the provincial government. He also decided to provide Rs. 1 billion to meet out previous liabilities under various expenditures including food items, medicines and maintenance and repair works.

Gandapur agreed to make circle and region wise recruitments, but he directed that staffing in the prisons should be done purely on domicile basis.

The Chief Minister directed to prepare a formal plan for branding and marketing the products made by prisoners and to organise a proper showroom for this purpose, adding that the furniture made in prisons should be purchased by the government departments without tendering. Income earned from the said products would be spent on the wellbeing of prisoners and their families, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur budget of prisons

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur orders increase in budgetary allocations for prisons

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Provincial GST on franchise fee, air travel: FBR decides to expedite cases in high courts

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

60 universities functioning without VCs, SC told

‘Coordinated price fixation’: CCP issues show-cause notices to urea producers

Read more stories