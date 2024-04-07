AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Peace in province: SHC CJ gives one-month deadline

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, on Saturday directed the authorities to maintain the law and order situation in the province within a month.

A meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province was held at the Sindh High Court, where Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi asked officials to provide reports on law and order within 15 days.

The Chief Justice instructed that regardless of anyone’s strength, no leniency should be shown to those who disrupt peace, and they should be brought to justice.

Following the meeting, Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that issues such as street crimes, a safe city, and the problem of street gangs were on the agenda at the meeting. The Chief Justice was briefed, and instructions were issued accordingly.

According to the Sindh IG, briefings were also given on the implementation of judicial orders. Discussions were held on increasing patrols to prevent street crimes in Karachi.

He emphasised the need to improve various aspects of the law enforcement system. Recommendations were made during the meeting.

He mentioned that important points were discussed regarding investigations in the meeting to ensure that false cases are not filed, thus reducing the burden.

The meeting was attended by the Rangers DG, Sindh IG, SSP Ghotki, DIG Larkana, and other relevant officials.

