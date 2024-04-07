AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-07

LHC says occurrence does not constitute offence of ‘terrorism’ for the purpose of trial by ATC

Hamid Nawaz Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has held that merely due to the magnitude of the effects of crime committed due to personal enmity cannot be termed ‘terrorism’.

The court also held that in an incident of firing near or around the court, an anti-terrorism court cannot add the provisions of the anti-terrorism act.

The court passed this order on a petition against the decision of an ATC which dismissed the application of petitioners Aqeel alias Kaka and others challenging the addition of different provisions of ATA during the investigation of the case.

The court said prima facie, the intention to have fired in or at the court premises is not reflecting from the act constituting a crime. It appears that the occurrence was orchestrated to target opponents due to personal enmity outside the court and as a byproduct, some bullets hit the outer wall of the court premises or the outer wall of the courtroom from a distance. There is absolutely no intention to have fired in the court, so the act constituting the offence irrespective of the huge loss of lives or other things would not be triable by the Anti-Terrorism Court under its 3rd schedule.

The court said in criminal law mens rea, ie, guilty mind which refers to criminal intent carries vital importance to determine the nature as well as gravity of the alleged act, resulting in deciding the question of jurisdiction also.

The court said by no stretch of the imagination, it can be claimed that firing was made in the court or for targeting or hitting the court premises rather it has been clearly mentioned in the case diary that there was previous litigation and grudge between the complainant party and accused persons.

The court noted that the occurrence took place outside the court premises and due to previous enmity, there was no intention of the accused persons to target the court or victims on the court premises.

The court observed that occurrence does not constitute the offence of terrorism for the purpose of trial by the ATC. Thus the trial court fell into legal error while holding through an impugned order that this case is triable by the Anti-Terrorism Court. The court, therefore, set aside the impugned order for being not sustainable in the eyes of the law and sent the case to the Sessions Court, Lahore, for trial in accordance with law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism Lahore High Court Anti Terrorism Act

Comments

200 characters

LHC says occurrence does not constitute offence of ‘terrorism’ for the purpose of trial by ATC

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Provincial GST on franchise fee, air travel: FBR decides to expedite cases in high courts

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

60 universities functioning without VCs, SC told

‘Coordinated price fixation’: CCP issues show-cause notices to urea producers

Read more stories