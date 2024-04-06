‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies have constituted three different teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for tracing culprits behind the suspicious letters received by judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

Sources said that two teams have been constituted by CTD Islamabad and one by CTD Lahore.

The teams constituted by CTD Islamabad are headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and each team consists of eight personnel, they said, adding that the team constituted by CTD Lahore comprises 17 personnel.

They said that one team has continued questioning post office staff as well as people engaged in different businesses in the nearby area of the post office. The other team is working on the CCTV footage of Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court, they said.

They further said that CTD Lahore is reviewing CCTV footage of Rawalpindi and Sector I-10 post offices. The absence of CCTV cameras outside the post offices is creating difficulties in the investigation, they said.

On April 2, eight judges of the IHC received letters laced with a suspicious toxic chemical. Similarly, on April 3 five judges of the Supreme Court have also received threatening letters containing a suspicious powder as well as judges of Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the office of the Director General (DG) Pakistan Post says that as per print and electronic media reports judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts receive toxic mail. It appears that envelopes containing suspicious/anthrax power were received by the judges. Initial investigation indicates that the letters were posted in the letterboxes of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The DG directed that all postmaster’s general may circulate an alert to all offices to take due care and be vigilant while handling mail addressed to high-profile offices in the wake of the suspected letters being delivered to higher judiciary. Safety and security of the postal operational staff is the prime responsibility.

