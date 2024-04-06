NUST, DIK New City join hands to take steps aimed at revolutionizing IT landscape

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and DI Khan New City joined forces aimed at revolutionising the information technology landscape in Pakistan and fostering economic upliftment of the less privileged areas through innovative initiatives.

The collaboration is being fueled by National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), a flagship project of NUST as part of its “Innovate Pakistan” initiative, bringing together researchers, innovators, investors, and implementers to drive economic growth by transforming innovative ideas into practical solutions.

This collaboration between NUST and DI Khan New City signified a strategic partnership to advance digital inclusion, economic upliftment, and self-employment opportunities in less privileged area of Pakistan. Through this collaboration, NUST will offer internationally recognized IT courses at a minimum cost, ensuring accessibility to quality IT learning opportunities for aspiring learners across the nation. Furthermore, initiatives will empower individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, promoting digital inclusion and enhancing employability.

Commenting on the collaboration, a representative from NUST stated, “We are delighted to partner with DI Khan New City in our shared mission to fuel the progress of information technology and drive economic growth in Pakistan. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower individuals with the education and skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive world while fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.”

DI Khan New City expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are committed to contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and to empower the marginalized communities, especially the women and support the process of poverty alleviation through direct interventions. Our collaboration with NUST underscores our commitment to promoting information technology and creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth and establishing DI Khan New City as a central hub for information technology within the less privileged areas of Pakistan.”

The collaboration between NUST and DI Khan New City holds immense promise in reshaping the educational landscape and propelling economic prosperity in Pakistan. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of both entities, this partnership aims to create a brighter future in the less privileged area of Pakistan for generations to come.

