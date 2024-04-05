AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In call with Blinken, Ishaq Dar emphasises strengthening bilateral cooperation

  • Foreign minister says he reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation in fields of trade, economy, investment, and counter terrorism
BR Web Desk Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 10:27pm

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said he received a congratulatory telephone call from the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance czar, who assumed charge as the foreign minister last month, shared the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On call, the foreign minister said he “discussed key bilateral issues and reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment, and counter terrorism”.

Dar said he looked forward to continued collaboration between the two countries.

The development comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with the United States of America.

The prime minister had passed the remarks in response to a letter from US President Joe Biden in which he pledged to continue supporting Pakistan’s newly-formed government in tackling “the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people – and people around the world – and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” Biden had written in his letter.

Responding to the letter, PM Shehbaz had said that both countries had been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

“The cooperation between the two countries on energy sector and Green Alliance framework was welcoming,” PM Shehbaz office’s media wing quoted the prime minister as saying then.

bilateral ties Pakistan US relations Anthony Blinken bilateral relations Pakistan US ties Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters

In call with Blinken, Ishaq Dar emphasises strengthening bilateral cooperation

Rupee settles unchanged against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to meet Saudi crown prince on Riyadh visit

Indian govt ordered killing of 20 individuals in Pakistan: report

UN expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to clock in at 2% in 2024, improve further in 2025

Iran vows to punish Israel at funeral for officers killed in embassy strike

Israel announces ‘temporary’ opening of aid routes into Gaza

Hotels see up to 100% occupancy amid demand surge prior to extended Eid break in Dubai

Oil heads for second weekly gain on tighter supply outlook

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Read more stories