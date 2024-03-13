AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-13

Dar assumes charge as minister for foreign affairs

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: For the very first time in his decades long political career Ishaq Dar was sworn in as Pakistan’s 39th Minister for Foreign Affairs after what his detractors claim was sustained opposition by stakeholders to give him the finance portfolio.

The delay in selecting the cabinet was because of discussions between the stakeholders and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on which portfolio to give Dar, said a very senior party member to this correspondent, but he got only third-best as the names for finance and interior had already been decided.

In background discussions with Business Recorder, both serving and former diplomats maintained that Dar’s diplomatic skills are poor and cited his mishandling of negotiations with the IMF in 2022 that did incalculable damage to the economy and expressed serious concern that during the present challenging times the government had opted to appoint an inexperienced man when someone with a background in diplomacy was needed.

Dar has been given the gigantic task of leading Pakistan’s diplomacy on foreign policy front at a time when the country’s bilateral ties with neighbouring countries such as India and Afghanistan, and with the western world, particularly the United States, are extremely challenging, former diplomats said.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi (retd) however pointed out that though personality does matter when top diplomats meet each other, yet foreign policy does not change with the change of faces.

He said that generally, Pakistan’s foreign policy targets are pre-defined to have good relations with neighbours as well as the regional countries, particularly China, Muslim world, prominently with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, western countries – the United States and European Union.

“Dar will have to pursue the policy guidelines he will be given by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Office. I don’t think his personal opinion matters as far as the foreign policy is concerned,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar Minister for Foreign Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Dar assumes charge as minister for foreign affairs

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories