AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2024 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it downed 53 Ukrainian drones, the majority of which targeted the southern Rostov region where Moscow’s Ukraine campaign headquarters is located.

“During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones which were foiled,” the defence ministry said.

It said 44 of the drones were downed or intercepted in the southern Rostov region and the rest elsewhere.

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

The military headquarters of the Ukraine campaign, which was launched in February 2022, is located in Rostov-on-Don, the main city of the region.

The other areas targeted were Kursk, Belgorod and Krasnodar, the ministry said.

The Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group briefly seized the Ukraine campaign HQ in Rostov-on-Don in June last year before stopping its mutiny.

Russia Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted

Intra-day update: rupee makes modest recovery against US dollar

Country does need new IMF programme: PM

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Oil heads for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Read more stories